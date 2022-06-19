  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida answers questions at a Upper House budget committee session in parliament on May 31. | AFP-JIJI
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida answers questions at a Upper House budget committee session in parliament on May 31. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

The best political slogans are simple and direct: Think “It’s the economy, stupid,” or former U.K. leader Tony Blair’s “Tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime.”

Japanese politicians don’t typically excel at these soundbites. That’s what made former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s “Three Arrows” of Abenomics such a standout — using a simple folk tale, it explained a complex recipe of monetary, fiscal and supply-side solutions intended to revive Japan’s economy, resonating with investors both at home and abroad.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,