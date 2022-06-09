The just-completed celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in the U.K. have prompted a question in some quarters of the U.S.: Should America have a monarchy?
In particular, the notion of absolute rather than symbolic or constitutional monarchy is finding some new adherents on the right.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.