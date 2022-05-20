NEW DELHI – With global attention focused on Russia’s war in Ukraine, China’s territorial expansionism in Asia — especially its expanding border conflict with India — has largely fallen off the international community’s radar.
Yet, in the vast glaciated heights of the Himalayas, the world’s demographic titans have been on a war footing for over two years and the chances of violent clashes rise almost by the day.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.