Yoon Suk-yeol was inaugurated president of South Korea this week.

He is a former prosecutor who only entered politics in the last year. He is from the conservative People Power Party.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.