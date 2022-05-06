Concerned that inflation is much too high, the U.S. Federal Reserve increased interest rates by half a percentage point this week.

It was a bold move, but one that had been signaled well in advance and was bounded by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments that even larger increases were not being considered. Nevertheless, markets plunged sharply around the world.

That fall is a vote of no confidence in the Fed’s ability to safely navigate between competing imperatives: controlling inflation and keeping the economy growing. History suggests that skepticism is in order given the enormity of the challenge and the narrow margin of error.

The Fed decision to raise interest rates 50 basis points, or a half a percentage point, marked the largest interest rate increase since 2020. The move is a response to galloping inflation in the United States, which has reached a 40-year high. First thought to be temporary as a result of particular circumstances — the resumption of economic activity after the COVID-19 pandemic and working out kinks in supply chains — price increases have stubbornly refused to moderate. Blame the war in Ukraine and the shutdowns in Shanghai that sustained the upward pressure.

To its credit, the Fed has made clear its intent. In March, it raised interest rates for the first time since the spring of 2020 and said that it expected to do that six more times this year in an attempt to manage expectations and gradually squeeze inflation out of the economy.

After prices rose 6.6% in the year through March, a tripling of the 2% annual increase that is the Fed’s target, it was clear that stronger measures were required. That prompted the 50-basis-point increase, twice the March rise. It’s also worth noting that back-to-back increases in two successive meetings of the Open Market Committee has not happened since 2006.

Equally important was the announcement of the details of the Fed plan to shrink its $9 trillion in bond holdings. It has been buying up bonds since the spring of 2020 to buoy the economy. Starting in June, it will let roughly $48 billion in securities expire without reinvestment each month throughout the summer, and it will later shed another $95 billion, a substantially faster pace of reducing its holdings than it did following the Global Financial Crisis.

Both moves — raising interest rates and reducing its bond holdings — aim to slow the red-hot economy. They take money out of circulation and will make loans and other forms of borrowing more expensive.

Markets first applauded the news, focusing on Powell’s reassurances that the Fed act in moderation as it raised interest rates. Stock indexes reversed recent falls; the U.S. S&P 500 charted its biggest rise since May 2020.

The mood soured within a day and markets plummeted. The Dow Jones fell over 1,000 points. The S&P 500 essentially erased its gains, and the Nasdaq index, which includes many of the biggest tech stocks, fell 5%, its biggest one-day decline since June 2020. Losses were felt across the entire market and no sector escaped the pain.

The change in sentiment reflects a belief that the Fed will be unable to tame inflation without stopping economic growth. There is little faith in the Fed’s ability to secure a “soft landing.” It’s a difficult assignment in the best of times, but it is exponentially more difficult as the economy slows.

The U.S. economy shrank by 1.4% in the first three months of 2022. Powell acknowledged the scale of that challenge in remarks after the Fed meeting, saying that it could be possible to “restore price stability without a recession, without a severe downturn and without materially higher unemployment.”

A recession in the U.S. has profound implications for the rest of the world. A reduction in inflationary pressures there will ripple across the world, but so too will the concomitant fall in demand. Rising U.S. interest rates will strain emerging economies holding debt priced in U.S. dollars.

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, warned last month about the impact of those increases, especially for the 60% of low-income countries that are already in or near “debt distress,’’ a condition marked by debt payments that total half the size of their economy. Those concerns prompted the IMF to cut predictions of economic growth this year in developing and emerging market countries to 3.8%, a full percentage point below January forecasts.

Japan too must prepare. Rising U.S interest rates will accelerate the flow of funds from this country as investors seek higher returns. A weak yen has long been considered an asset for Japan but that assumption is increasingly being questioned as import prices soar and Japanese companies produce a growing proportion of their products overseas and can’t claim a competitive advantage when the dollar strengthens.

A weaker yen also strengthens Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s pitch, made earlier this week to bankers and investors in London, to invest in Japan. His goal of doubling the amount of foreign direct investment to ¥80 trillion ($617 billion), or 12% of gross domestic product in 2030, looks more attainable when those assets are less expensive. That of course requires Japanese companies and regulators to be more welcoming of that investment, which has not historically been the case.

Monetary officials and economic planners around the world face serious challenges, some of which are related and some of which are unique on their own. While they must up their game to prepare, it is clear that coordinated efforts are also required. Planning and preparation should have already begun.

The Japan Times Editorial Board