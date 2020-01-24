Just too much everyday plastic

Kudos to Andrew McKirdy for his article “Consumed by plastic” in the Jan. 12 edition. Like him, I’m saddened by the amount of plastic in my life, that I’m powerless to refuse.

Like many people in Japan, I shop with my own “eco bag” and decline to take plastic bags at the convenience store. Like the old saying goes, “If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem.”

Like most subscribers to The Japan Times who have their newspaper delivered at home, I look forward to such articles of both national and personal importance. But I’m disappointed to find my morning paper wrapped in plastic, even on bright sunny days. You know the old saying, “Doctor, heal thy self.”

AKISHIMA, TOKYO

