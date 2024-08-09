The Paris Olympics are just about done, so sleep-deprived sports junkies can take comfort in the fact that they’ll soon be able to get a full night’s rest.

For people who live many time zones away from Paris, watching live events has been an Olympic-like challenge. Japan is seven hours ahead of Paris, meaning many events, especially medal races, bouts and matches, have taken place in the middle of the night in Japan.

Late nights and early mornings have been rough on the nation, which hosted the previous Summer Games in 2021 and also benefited from convenient time zones for the 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and Beijing, respectively.