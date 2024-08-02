Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh claimed her second gold medal of the Paris Olympics on Thursday, winning the 200-meter butterfly with another extraordinary swim that washed away doping clouds that have hung over the La Defense Arena pool.

Three days after a dominant win in the 400-meter individual medley, the 17-year-old delivered another clinical swim that oozed with teenage exuberance, getting to the wall first in an Olympic record time of 2 minutes, 3.03 seconds.

American Regan Smith had to settle for silver for the second consecutive Games, while China's Zhang Yufei took the bronze.