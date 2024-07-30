Japan's Yuto Horigome retained his Olympic title in men's street skateboarding in Paris on Monday.

Jagger Eaton of the United States took silver, while his compatriot Nyjah Huston claimed bronze. Horigome's teammate Sora Shirai came in fourth.

Horigome clinched it on the final trick with a flawless slide down the 10-stair round rail and a smile, underlining Japan’s dominance in the sport a day after his compatriot Coco Yoshizawa won the women’s event.

Tokyo bronze medallist Eaton brought out some of his best material across the five tricks but could not catch Horigome as he fell on his final attempt.

The competition was held under clear skies in sweltering heat after rain forced the postponement of the event on Saturday, while the competitors kept their cool in front of another packed house at the La Concorde venue.

Olympic skateboarding will continue with the women’s and men’s park events on Aug. 6 and 7.