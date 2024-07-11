The list of Russian athletes who will head to the Paris Olympics later this month has thinned to just over a dozen, as several sports federation heads have said their squads will not take part under what they see as humiliating restrictions.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus, Moscow's closest ally in the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, are barred from the Paris Games unless they compete as neutrals without their flags, anthems and emblems.

As of July 10, the Olympics website shows that only 16 Russian athletes are scheduled to appear at the Paris Games, which run from July 26 to Aug. 11.