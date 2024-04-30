Britain's track bike for the Paris Olympics pushes technological boundaries and will give the team the best chance of continuing its domination, according to one of the design partners for the new machine officially unveiled on Monday.

Developed by British Cycling in conjunction with Lotus Engineering, Renishaw and Hope Technology, the cutting-edge Paris bike includes 3D-printed components.

The bike, evolved over the last three years from the radical one used at the delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021, features a 3D-printed Renishaw titanium crank, Lotus-designed aerodynamic forks inspired by fighter jets and a frame crafted by Lancashire-based Hope Technology to minimize drag.