Daiya Seto has been called many things over his storied career.

He has been called the most underrated swimmer in the world, despite a cabinet full of medals. He has also been described as a fallen hero following a scandal regarding an extramarital affair and a medalless Tokyo Olympics.

Opinions and labels change, but the 2024 version of Seto is gearing up for a golden performance at the Paris Olympics, where he will make his third summer Games appearance. He knows he will leave the competitive pool one day, perhaps with a new nickname, but he is not quite done yet.