Squash stronghold Egypt celebrated on Monday the sport's inclusion into the program for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, raising hopes of more gold medals in the country, but the head of the country's federation warned against excessive optimism.

Squash, cricket, flag football, lacrosse and baseball/softball were added to the program after being approved by the International Olympic Committee as it looks to tap into new global audiences.

"I'm super happy and excited that we finally made it to the Olympics," Nour El-Sherbini, ranked first in the world in women's squash, said in a video posted on Facebook. "I have been always dreaming to play in the Olympics games and have finally made it. Congratulations to everyone and all the squash players and fans. See you in the Olympics."