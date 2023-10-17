Sliding events at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics will be staged outside Italy following the failure to build a new track in Cortina, it was announced Monday.

Milan-Cortina chief Giovanni Malago told the International Olympic Committee Session in Mumbai his organization had been effectively ordered by the Italian government to move the bobsleigh, luge and skeleton competitions to a new site following an estimated doubling of costs for the Cortina track to €80 million ($84 million).

"As you know, this venue has been at the center of a long and controversial process," Malago, also the president of Italy's National Olympic Committee, told the session. "Since the spring, a public tender procedure has been under way, going through different stages."