As Japan marks two years of COVID-19 being reclassified into a lower-risk category under the country’s infectious diseases control law, the government is accelerating its efforts to prepare for future outbreaks.

The Japan Institute for Health Security (JIHS), established in April, represents the centerpiece of a strengthened framework designed to apply hard-learned lessons from the early missteps of the pandemic.

“By bringing together diverse knowledge and expertise, we aim to reinforce our health crisis management system,” said Norihiro Kokudo, president of JIHS, during the organization’s inauguration ceremony. The institute combines the functions of the former National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) and the National Center for Global Health and Medicine (NCGM) to create an integrated research and advisory body.