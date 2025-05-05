With U.S. universities facing challenges to their independence and funding, Nordic countries hope their emphasis on academic freedom and strong welfare societies can lure researchers seeking to leave the United States.

"To researchers in the United States: welcome," Sweden's Education Minister Johan Pehrson said, reaching out to academics affected by a wave of measures under U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We can offer trust and long-term investments. We've got academic freedom. If you are looking for a place to do your work and contribute to solving global challenges, we value your knowledge," the minister said in a written statement.