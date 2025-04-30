A group of families of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago met with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau in Washington on Tuesday, asking for cooperation and close communication for the early return of the abductees.

"We reiterated that there is not much time left for the generation of the abductees' parents," Takuya Yokota, head of the family group, told reporters after the meeting.

"We also said that this meeting itself will be a strong pressure (on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un)," said Yokota, whose sister, Megumi, was abducted when she was 13 years old.

The family group, along with a group of Japanese lawmakers tackling the abduction issue, was originally scheduled to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, but it was canceled at the last minute as Rubio was attending U.S. President Donald Trump's speech.