When Pope Francis sat with his head in his hands and listened to accounts of clerical sexual abuse for an hour longer than scheduled during a trip to Dublin in 2018, many of those present were deeply moved.

But not all were convinced that Francis, who died on Monday, was doing enough with his papacy to heal the damage done by decades of stark failures by the Church.

"I don't think anyone can do enough," said Rev. Paddy McCafferty, who was sexually abused as a young adult in the 1980s by a fellow member of the clergy and was one of eight victims to recount their stories that day.