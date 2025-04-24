The ruling Liberal Democratic Party notified the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Thursday that it plans to submit a pension system reform bill to parliament around mid-May.

The CDP responded that it will prepare a no-confidence motion against welfare minister Takamaro Fukuoka if the LDP does not provide a specific submission date by Friday.

Pension system reform is a key issue in the second half of the ongoing ordinary parliament session.

On Thursday, LDP Diet affairs chief Tetsushi Sakamoto told his CDP counterpart, Hirofumi Ryu, that the ruling party has given up on submitting the bill this month but can submit it as early as mid-May.

Ryu criticized the delay at the meeting, and later told reporters that his party would "begin preparations to submit a no-confidence motion if a specific submission date is not presented by tomorrow."

The LDP's Health, Labor and Welfare Division held discussions on the matter the same day, but there remains strong opposition within the party to submitting the bill, wary of its potential impact on this summer's House of Councilors election.

A draft bill included a plan to shore up basic pension benefits under the "Kokumin Nenkin" program by using funds from the "Kosei Nenkin" program. But many LDP members, especially those in the Upper House, are concerned that the plan could be criticized as misappropriation of Kosei Nenkin funds.

The welfare ministry has signaled that it intends to remove the plan from the bill.