Iran believes reaching an agreement on its nuclear program with the United States is possible as long as Washington is realistic, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Friday on the eve of a second round of talks with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

"If they demonstrate seriousness of intent and do not make unrealistic demands, reaching agreements is possible," Araqchi told a news conference in Moscow after talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia.

Iran had noted the United States' seriousness during a first round of talks on the deal, which took place in Oman last week, Araqchi said. The second round is set for Saturday in Rome and will be held through Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, said.