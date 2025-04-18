Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that China was supplying weapons and gunpowder to Russia, the first time he has openly accused Beijing of direct military assistance for Moscow.

The Ukrainian leader said at a press conference that his government also had intelligence that China was producing weapons on Russian territory and that he would be able to provide more details next week.

China, which has the world's second-largest economy, has had close economic relations with Russia during Moscow's three-year war in Ukraine. But it has sought to project an image of neutrality and denies any involvement in the war.