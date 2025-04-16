Japanese actor Ryoko Hirosue, who had been taken into police custody on suspicion of injuring a medical worker, has been released, her agency announced on Wednesday.

“We sincerely and deeply apologize to the victims of this incident — we will face the concerns and burdens we have caused to all parties involved and will faithfully fulfill our responsibilities,” read the statement issued by her agency, R.H. “Ryoko Hirosue herself is very sorry and deeply regrets the inconvenience and confusion she has caused to the victims and many others.”

On April 8, the 44-year-old actor was arrested for allegedly kicking and scratching a medical staff member while in a “panicked state” after being brought to a hospital following a car accident on a highway in Shizuoka Prefecture.