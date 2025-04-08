Japanese actor Ryoko Hirosue was arrested for allegedly assaulting a medical staff member at a hospital in Shizuoka Prefecture, her agency announced on Tuesday.

According to the statement issued by her agency, R.H, she was in a “panicked state” after causing a car accident and injured the medical staff member.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and concern we have caused to the victims and all other concerned parties,” the statement read. “Since the case is currently under investigation, we will refrain from sharing further details. (Hirosue) will be refraining from conducting any performances for the foreseeable future.”