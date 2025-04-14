A Russian missile strike on Sunday on the Ukrainian city of Sumy killed at least 34 people, authorities said as European and U.S. leaders condemned one of the deadliest attacks in months.

Two ballistic missiles hit the center of the northeastern city, close to the Russian border, on Sunday morning, Ukrainian authorities said.

People ran for cover amid burning cars and bodies were left strewn in the street. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the attack occurred on Palm Sunday, a major Christian feast.