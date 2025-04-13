Capital punishment in Japan is under scrutiny again after the world's longest-serving death row prisoner, Iwao Hakamata, was awarded $1.4 million in compensation last month following his acquittal last year in a retrial.
Stakes for wrongful convictions are high in Japan, where the death penalty has broad public support despite international criticism over how it is carried out.
Here are some things to know:
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.