Cherry blossom season is in full swing across Japan, but one issue looms over one of the country's most beautiful occasions — the aging of the iconic trees.

Many sakura trees — specifically the most common Somei-Yoshino variety — were planted when Japan during its postwar economic boom, and are now reaching the end of their estimated lifespan of around 60 to 70 years.

To deal with the risks associated with aging, deteriorating cherry trees, authorities are taking measures that include cutting them down.