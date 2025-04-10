The government is eyeing a fresh economic package to alleviate the impact of rising prices and recent tariffs imposed by the United States on households and businesses.

Amid an increasingly uncertain economic outlook and a series of electoral tests in the summer, growing consensus has emerged within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition over the necessity to intervene and extend emergency relief already in place.

Opinions seem to diverge over the exact content and the scope of the package, however, with Komeito openly pushing for an initial stage of cash handouts followed by a tax cut, and the LDP avoiding any clear commitment.