Manga artist Tetsuya Chiba, known for his sports works such as "Ashita no Joe," is among invitees to a spring garden party to be held at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens in Tokyo on April 22, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.

Some 1,800 people, including those who have made achievements in various areas, local government officials and their spouses, are invited to the party hosted by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

Among other invitees are Isao Aoki, a professional golfer, and Taeko Utsugi, former coach of the women's national softball team.

In past garden parties, imperial family members chatted with guests as they walked along a line of them. But there were cases in which some participants got unwell due to the heat and congestion, according to the agency.

This time, the imperial couple will walk the same route, but a different route will be established mainly for Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko.

There will be another route for Princess Aiko, the daughter of the emperor and empress, along with Princess Kako, the second daughter of the crown prince and crown princess.

This is the first change to the imperial garden party route since 1963, when the Akasaka Imperial Gardens became the venue for the event.

Alcohol beverages, which were not served during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be offered this time.