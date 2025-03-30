It's late morning and steam is rising from water tanks atop the colorful but opaque-windowed sōpurando sex parlors in a historic Tokyo red-light district.

Walking through the narrow streets, camera in hand, is Beniko — a former sex worker who is now trying to capture the spirit of the area once known as Yoshiwara through photography.

"People often talk about this neighborhood having a 'bad history,'" said Beniko, who goes by her nickname.