The land ministry has selected 26 model projects nationwide to promote a "dual habitation" lifestyle in which people divide their time between rural and urban areas, informed sources said.

Local governments and private companies will work together to support the projects, including ones to cut fares for shinkansen and flight services, the sources said Saturday.

By reducing the burden on people traveling between two regions, the projects aim to nurture human resources for new businesses and increase the number of people who support the lives of residents in regional areas.