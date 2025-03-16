Takuya Onishi, 49, and three other astronauts arrived at the International Space Station on a Crew Dragon spacecraft Sunday, marking the start of their long-term stay.

About 90 minutes after the SpaceX spacecraft docked with the station, the connecting hatch was opened. Onishi was the first to enter the ISS. He hugged the waiting crew who rejoiced at their arrival.

"I was able to return to the ISS with lots of energy," Onishi said in Japanese at a ceremony held later. "From tomorrow, I'll work hard on various tasks, including science at the (Japanese experiment module) Kibo."

Onishi completed his second flight to space, after his first in 2016. The SpaceX Crew-10 mission was launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in the U.S. state of Florida on Friday afternoon local time.

He is set to become ISS commander in the second half of his six-month stay, taking charge of the overall ISS operations and the safety of the crew members. Onishi will be the third Japanese ISS commander, after Koichi Wakata, 61, and Akihiko Hoshide, 56.

Ahead of the launch, Onishi said: "I believe this will be my last trip to the ISS. It will be a culmination of the experience, insights and knowledge I have gained so far."

The ISS is set to end its service life in 2030.