The United States averted a government shutdown with hours to spare Friday as lawmakers already reeling from President Donald Trump's radical federal spending cuts voted to keep the lights on through September.
Facing a midnight deadline to fund the government or allow it to start winding down, Democrats dropped plans for a blockade on a Trump-backed bill passed earlier this week by the House — clearing its path for approval by the Republican-led Senate.
"In their typical fashion, Senate Democrats engaged in political theater to delay the inevitable and cause instability," said Sen. Ted Cruz, chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee.
