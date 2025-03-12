If South Korea formally impeaches its suspended president over his martial law debacle, one firebrand pastor says he is ready for "revolution."

Evangelical preacher Jun Kwang-hoon is one of President Yoon Suk Yeol's most fervent defenders, calling Yoon's December 3 martial law declaration a "gift from God."

He has been prepping his followers to take action for weeks, and Yoon's release from detention over the weekend on procedural grounds has turbo-charged the 68-year-old's sermons.