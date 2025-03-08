Russian and North Korean forces have made significant battlefield advances in recent days in the Kursk region of Russia, threatening Ukraine’s supply lines and its hold on a patch of land it hopes to use as a bargaining chip in future negotiations, according to Ukrainian soldiers, Russian military bloggers and military analysts.

Working together, a new influx of North Korean soldiers and well-trained Russian drone units, advancing under the cover of ferocious artillery fire and aerial bombardment, have been able to overwhelm important Ukrainian positions, Ukrainian soldiers said.

"It’s true; we can’t stop them,” said Oleksii, commander of a Ukrainian communications unit fighting in the area, when reached by phone. "They just sweep us away, advancing in groups of 50 North Koreans while we have only six men on our positions.