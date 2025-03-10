North Korea condemned combined U.S.-South Korea military exercises that began on Monday as a "dangerous provocative act," citing the risk of an accidental shooting sparking a physical confrontation.
The annual Freedom Shield drills are scheduled to run until March 20, although live-fire exercises remain suspended after South Korean jets mistakenly dropped bombs on a civilian town near the border last week.
That misfire wounded at least 29 people.
