Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was released from detention Saturday after a court voided his arrest on procedural grounds — but he remains under investigation over his declaration of martial law.

The suspended president, who was detained in a dawn raid in January on insurrection charges over his Dec. 3 attempt to subvert civilian rule, walked out of the detention center smiling, before bowing deeply to a small crowd of cheering supporters.

"I bow my head in gratitude to the people of this nation," Yoon said in a statement released through his lawyers.