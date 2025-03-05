Two panels of the ruling Liberal Democratic Part jointly approved an implementation bill on reciprocal access agreements (RAAs) on Wednesday that aims to standardize partnerships and facilitate smooth joint operations by ensuring that the Japanese government — rather than its foreign partners — will compensate victims of crimes committed by foreign military members.

The enactment of the RAA implementation bill will allow Japan to bridge new partnerships based on a single law, and omit the process of drafting agreements each time.

“We are anticipating more RAAs in the future. Integrating these laws and aligning their content is vital to boost cooperation with like-minded countries,” said former Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, the LDP’s security panel chief.