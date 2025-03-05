China intends to boost defense spending by 7.2% in 2025, the same level for the third year in a row, it said Wednesday as the country continues to modernize its military amid its growing rivalry with the United States.

The 1.78 trillion yuan ($246 billion) budget, revealed at the annual session of China’s National People’s Congress, makes 2025 the 10th straight year to see a single-digit hike in the country’s defense spending.

China has continued to plow cash into an effort to forge a more powerful military, bolstering its missile and nuclear forces and building a massive navy that can project its power further from its shores.