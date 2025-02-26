The spotlight on the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP) grew dimmer after Nippon Ishin no Kai beat it to making a distinctive mark on budget negotiations with the ruling coalition.

On Tuesday, Nippon Ishin sealed a deal with the Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition on education reform and social insurance in exchange for its support for the minority government’s fiscal 2025 budget –– effectively ensuring its approval in the Lower House.

“I’ve heard about yesterday’s agreement with Nippon Ishin, and I think it’s a great accomplishment, but the CDP has its own demands,” CDP policy chief Kazuhiko Shigetoku said as he and his counterparts from the ruling coalition reconvened Wednesday for the latter to give feedback on the opposition party's proposal.