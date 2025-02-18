An assistant chief priest at Ryugasan Unmon Temple in Annaka, Gunma Prefecture, is working to become an interfaith chaplain, challenging the traditional view that monks should not be involved at hospitals.

Kodai Furutani, 30 — whose unconventional methods of teaching Buddhism include rapping a modern translation of the Heart Sutra — believes everyone should face the reality of death and live their life without regrets.

Rather than focusing on missionary work, chaplains offer emotional care to hospital patients or those who have experienced a natural disaster, helping them navigate their grief.