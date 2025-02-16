French President Emmanuel Macron will host a meeting of European leaders on Monday to discuss the situation in Ukraine, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told France Inter radio on Sunday.

Barrot spoke a day after U.S. President Donald Trump's special Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg jolted Europe by saying it would not have a seat at the table for talks on ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

Five European diplomats said the meeting would include France, Britain, Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain and Denmark, which would represent Baltic and Scandinavian countries.