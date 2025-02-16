A Syrian asylum seeker was arrested after a teenager was stabbed to death and five other people were wounded in southern Austria on Saturday, police said, sending shock waves through the Alpine nation.

The attack comes just two days after a suspected Afghan asylum seeker rammed a car into people in the city of Munich in neighboring Germany, killing two people and wounding dozens of others.

In the Austrian city of Villach, a man "randomly attacked passers-by with a knife," police spokesman Rainer Dionisio said.