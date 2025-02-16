A Japanese researcher has raised ¥8.38 million through a crowdfunding campaign for dinosaur fossil excavation surveys to be conducted mainly in the U.S. state of Alaska.

The campaign, launched last December by Hokkaido University Museum professor Yoshitsugu Kobayashi, ended Friday, with funds raised exceeding both an initial ¥5 million goal but also surpassing a second goal of ¥8 million.

Through the excavation surveys, Kobayashi aims find out how dinosaurs survived the winter in cold regions and how they traveled to and from Asia, which was not separated by an ocean at that time.

Having accomplished his goal of raising ¥8 million, the professor will be able to expand his survey areas by traveling in small planes, while also taking undergraduate and graduate students on the surveys.