U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to slap sanctions on the International Criminal Court, set up to rule on humanity's worst crimes, sent shock waves around the world.
Experts say the sanctions announced by Trump, angered by the ICC investigation into alleged Israeli war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, will have a wide-reaching impact on the court.
What impact will the sanctions have?
