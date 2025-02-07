Ten years ago, Salim Iskef, 29, fled the Islamic State and Syria to form a better, more secure life in Sweden, only to be gunned down this week in the worst mass shooting in Swedish history.

Iskef was one of 10 people in the adult school in Orebro who were killed by the shooter, identified in the media as Rickard Andersson, before he turned the gun on himself.

Police said people of different ages, genders and nationalities were among the victims, but they have not disclosed the names of all the victims yet.