Around 10 people were killed in a shooting at an adult education center in a city in Sweden on Tuesday, Swedish police said, marking the country's deadliest gun attack in what the prime minister called a "painful day."

Police said the gunman is believed to be among those killed and a search for other possible victims is continuing at the school, located in the city of Orebro. The gunman's motive was not immediately known.

"We know that 10 or so people have been killed here today. The reason that we can't be more exact currently is that the extent of the incident is so large," local police chief Roberto Eid Forest told a news conference.