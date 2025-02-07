Authorities in Japan conducted a raid of a public relations firm Friday over allegations that Hyogo Gov. Motohiko Saito paid the company for campaign services during his reelection bid, potentially violating election laws.

Hyogo prefectural police and the Kobe District Public Prosecutors Office are examining seized materials to determine the nature of financial transactions between Saito’s camp and the company.

According to the complaint, the firm’s president was hired to develop a social media strategy and manage accounts for Saito’s gubernatorial campaign. Saito allegedly paid the company ¥715,000 ($4,714) for its services.

After the election, the firm’s president posted online that the company had played a key role in the campaign’s social media and public relations efforts.

Saito’s team denied the claim, stating that aside from five billed services — including poster production — the president had volunteered all other work. The campaign also released an invoice from the company to support its position.

