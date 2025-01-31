Japan is considering offering support for a $44 billion gas pipeline in Alaska as it seeks to court U.S. President Donald Trump and forestall potential trade friction, according to three officials familiar with the matter.

Officials in Tokyo expect Trump may raise the project, which he has said is key for U.S. prosperity and security, when he meets Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba for the first time in Washington as soon as next week, the sources said.

Japan has doubts about the viability of the proposed 800-mile pipeline — intended to link fields in Alaska's north to a port in the south, where gas would be liquefied and shipped to Asian customers — because of the overall costs of the gas relative to other sources. But it is prepared to offer to explore a deal if asked, the officials said.