President Donald Trump has boasted about bringing a more transactional approach to his relationship with world leaders. Just over a week into his second term, many have shown they’re eager to make the deals he treasures.

Saudi Arabia offered to invest more than $600 billion in the next four years while European governments will look to purchase more U.S.-produced liquefied natural gas. Vietnam’s leader suggested his country might buy more Boeing planes. India raised the possibility of importing more oil.

The rush to curry Trump’s favor makes clear just how much global leaders learned their lesson from his first term, when the quickest way to the president’s heart was to offer investment and other deals. Very early in his second term, they’re doubling down on that strategy.