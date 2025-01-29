Greenland’s population is overwhelmingly against leaving the Danish realm in favor of the U.S., dealing a blow to President Donald Trump’s insistence the island is keen to join.

A Verian poll, commissioned by Danish newspaper Berlingske and Greenland’s Sermitsiaq publication, showed 85% of the population on the self-ruling Arctic territory don’t want to be part of the U.S. About 6% said they’d prefer the country over Denmark and 9% were undecided, according to the survey published Tuesday.

Trump insists he wants to take over the world’s largest island for security reasons and has refused to rule out using force. He has also argued Greenland’s population would prefer to be part of the U.S. His interest in the territory stems from his first term in office.